Two leopards caught from different villages in UP's Bijnor; one injured during rescue op

Bijnor (UP) Aug 14 (PTI) Two leopards were caught from two different places in the district on Monday, forest department officials said.

During a rescue operation at Mohra village in the Dhampur area on Monday morning, a leopard attacked the driver of Forest Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), forest ranger Govind Gangwar said.

Forest inspector Sandeep Sharma intervened and saved the man's life by attacking the leopard with a stick, Gangwar said.

The leopard was caught after a lot of effort by putting up a net, he added.

The driver, Sunil, was injured in the attack and has been hospitalised, the forest ranger said. In the second incident, a leopard got trapped in a cage near a farm in Mahasanpur village in Afzalgarh here and was caught later by the forest department, the officials said. PTI COR SAB RPA