Two leopards found dead in Maharashtra's Gondia; foul play ruled out

Gondia, Oct 28 (PTI) Two leopards were found dead at separate places in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Monday, an official said.

The body parts of both the big cats are intact, the official added.

"A leopard was found dead by a patrolling team in compartment number 555 in Dongargaon in North Deori forest range. It was stuck in the slush of a nullah (drain). It may have got stuck while chasing prey and then died," said ACF Sachin Dongarwar.

"In the second incident, an adult leopard was found dead in Tirora forest range at 12 noon. Tiger pug marks were found in the vicinity. It is possible the leopard died while trying to escape from a possible tiger attack. It seems to have climbed a tree, lost its balance and fallen down," he said.

The two carcasses were consigned to flames as per guidelines, Dongarwar added. PTI COR BNM