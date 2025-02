Nashik, Feb 20 (PTI) Two leopards have been found dead under suspicious circumstances here, a Forest Department official said on Thursday.

The carcasses of two male leopards, about seven to eight years old, were found in Adgaon Shivar area on Wednesday afternoon.

While their organs were intact and there were no injuries, it is suspected that they were poisoned, the official said.

Their samples will be sent to a forensic laboratory, he said. PTI COR KRK