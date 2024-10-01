Two leopards killed in Arjuni Moregaon forest range in Gondia

Gondia, Oct 1 (PTI) A leopard was run over by an unidentified vehicle, and another was killed by a tiger in the Arjuni Morgaon forest range in Maharashtra's Gondia district, forest officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Pramod Panchbhai said a leopard was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on Gondia-Tirora Road near Majitpur village on Monday night.

A forest team rushed to the spot, but the animal was already dead. The carcass was brought to Kudwa Garden, where a post-mortem was performed, he said.

The official said the carcass of a sub-adult leopard, around eight to 10 months old, was found killed near Bodra village in the Arjuni Morgaon forest range on Tuesday morning.

There were injury marks on the animal's neck and back, and pugmarks of a tiger were found near the carcass, suggesting the leopard was killed by a big cat, he said. PTI COR ARU