Two light commercial vehicles donated to Tirumala for distributing food to devotees

Tirupati, April 4 (PTI) A devotee from Bengaluru on Friday donated two converted light commercial vehicles to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for distributing food to devotees.

Donor MS Sundar Ram handed over the keys of the vehicles to TTD additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary at Tirumala.

"These vehicles will be very useful for distributing Annaprasadam (free food) to the devotees," said Chowdary in a press release from the temple body.

He said Annaprasadam can be distributed to three thousand people at a time with these vehicles, adding that they will be used with immediate effect.

TTD earlier decided that special facilities will be extended to donors who donate over Rs 1 crore. The donor, along with four others can have darshan of Srivari Suprabhata Seva for three days and break darshan for three days, and Supatham darshan for four days, said the temple body in a press release. They will also get 10 big laddus, 20 small laddus, one dupatta, one blouse, 10 maha prasadam packets and one-time Vedic blessing, including accommodation facility in a room for three days.

The donor can also get a five-gram Srivari gold dollar and a 50-gram silver dollar once, by showing the relevant certificates to the temple body.

Donors can make donations to different wings of TTD such as Cottage Donation Scheme, SV Pranadana Trust, SV Vidyadana Trust, BIRRD Trust and Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

They can also donate to Sri Venkateswara Go Samrakshana Trust, Sri Venkateswara Sarva Shreyas Trust, Sri Venkateswara Veda Parirakshana Trust, Srivani Trust, Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel Trust and Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme (SVIMS), the release said. PTI STH ADB