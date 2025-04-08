Two linked to Bangladesh drug cartel held with 70 kg ganja in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, who had converted to Islam in 2021 and allegedly developed links with traffickers in Bangladesh, has been arrested along with an accomplice for running an international drug racket, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused Aman Verma and Mohammed Rafiq (34) were arrested while transporting the contraband on April 4 during a raid near Vasudev Ghat in Civil Lines.

Police recovered 10.130 kilograms of high-grade ganja from their car. A raid at Aman's Ghaziabad apartment led to recovery of another 59.6 kilograms of ganja, the officer said.

Aman, who had converted to Islam four years ago, allegedly became a valuable link for a cartel operating across India and Bangladesh, police said in a statement.

"During interrogation, Aman disclosed that he had developed contacts in Bangladesh. Using those links, he began to source contraband through courier services from Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam and Odisha," said the officer.

He said Aman, who came to Delhi six months ago and worked at a private firm in Ghaziabad, told police that his poor financial condition pushed him towards drug-trafficking.

He was allegedly introduced to the trade by co-accused Rafiq, who lured him with the promise of easy money and lavish lifestyle.

"He has some contacts in Bangladesh. Since he has converted to Islam, he became a valuable asset to the drug cartel within a short period. He started trafficking the contraband in huge quantities via Vishakhapatnam and Odisha," the officer said.

Police have also seized the car used in the operation, which was found to be registered in the name of a friend of Aman.

A case under Sections 20, 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Civil Lines police station. Investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate, the officer added. PTI SSJ SSJ RUK RUK