Two linked to cybercrime gang in Laos held from Punjab and Gujarat by Indore cops

Indore, Nov 27 (PTI) Two persons allegedly linked to a cybercrime gang operating from Laos in South East Asia were arrested on Thursday by Indore police, an official said.

Patras Kumar alias Kailis was held from Amritsar airport in Punjab, while Saurabh Singh alias Lucy was apprehended in Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told PTI.

"Both are linked to an international racket based in Laos that has committed cyber frauds such as 'digital arrest'. The duo allegedly procured more than 350 SIM cards issued in the names of Indian citizens for the gang, and lived in Laos while participating in cyber frauds targeting people in different countries," he said.

The gang "digitally arrested" a 59-year-old Indore woman in 2024 and allegedly defrauded her of Rs 1.60 crore after threatening her with false cases, the DCP informed.

'Digital arrest' is a crime in which online fraudsters pose as law-enforcement officials, contact victims through audio or video calls, threaten them with fabricated criminal charges and then extort money by virtually confining them. PTI HWP LAL BNM