Two long-time absconders arrested in JK’s Poonch

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Two criminals wanted in two separate cases were arrested after over a decade-long hunt in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said.

Burju, a resident of Chandimarh village, was booked in a case registered at police station Surankote in 2013 under section 436 of the Ranbir Penal Code, dealing with mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a dwelling, a police spokesperson said.

Despite repeated efforts over the years, he said the accused had managed to remain underground but was finally arrested by a team of Surankote police station on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said that after completing all necessary legal formalities, the arrested individual is produced before the competent court of law for further proceedings.

Another long-time absconder Mohd Rayaz of Gursai was arrested from Mendhar, he said, adding that he was wanted in a case registered in 2017 at Gursai police station under sections various sections of RPC, primarily related to criminal trespass, rioting, and causing hurt. PTI TAS NB