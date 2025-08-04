Two low-intensity tremors recorded in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) Two low-intensity tremors, each measuring 2.6 on the richter scale, were recorded in Vijayapura district on Monday.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), these tremors were of 2.6 magnitude on the richter scale.

The first one epicentred at 2.9 kms east-northeast (ENE) of Honwad Gram Panchayat in Tikota taluk occurred at 11.41 am and the second was at Mangoli Gram Panchayat in Basavana Bagewadi Taluk.

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 km.

"As per the Seismic Intensity map of this Earthquake from the Epicentre, the intensity observed is very low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-30 kms from the epicentre. These type of earthquakes would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity is very low, though there might be local vibrations felt," KSNDMC said in the statement.

The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone-3 and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Seismo-Tectonic map, it stated.

"The community need not panic as the magnitude and intensities observed are very low," KSNDMC added. PTI AMP ROH