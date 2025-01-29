Two Madhya Pradesh devotees among deceased in Maha Kumbh stampede

Bhopal, Jan 29 (PTI) Two Madhya Pradesh residents, including a woman, were among the 30 devotees who died in a stampede at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in adjoining Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, state government officials said.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of Mauni Amavasya.

Two devotees from Madhya Pradesh -- a woman named Hukum Bai Lodhi, a resident of Chhatarpur district, and Mohanlal Ahirwar, a native of Raisen district -- died in the stampede, the officials said.

Bharat Pandey, tehsildar of Bakswaha in Chhatarpur district, said a group of 10-15 people from Sunwaha village had gone to Prayagraj for the mega religious gathering and one of them, Lodhi (45), died in the stampede.

Pandey said officials in the pilgrimage town told him the body is being handed over to her family members. Other members of the group were safe.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Alok Shrivastava said a group of eight people from Jaitpur village under the Gairatganj police station area of Raisen district had gone to Maha Kumbh for a holy dip in the Sangam.

During the stampede, a married couple, Mohanlal Ahirwar (55) and his wife Ramkali (50), who were part of the group, were injured. Mohanlal Ahirwar later succumbed to injuries, he said. PTI COR ADU MAS RSY