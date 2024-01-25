Two Maharashtra forest department staffers killed in accident in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Jan 24 (PTI) Two Maharashtra forest department employees, including an officer, were killed in a head-on collision between a speeding pick-up van and a car in Nagpur district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place on the Mansar-Tumsar Highway under the jurisdiction of Ramtek police station, around 50km from Nagpur city, they said.

The deceased, who were travelling in the car, were identified as Swapnil Jadhav, a forest department officer, and Manoj Iwnate, a temporary employee of the department, said the police.

Two other forest department officials, Pradeep Suryawanshi and Nitesh Kumbhalkar, sustained injuries in the accident, they added.

The forest department officials were returning after attending a wedding reception in Gondia district when the accident took place, said the police. PTI COR RSY