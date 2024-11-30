Two Mahseer fish species discovered in south Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 (PTI) Researchers at the Central University of Odisha have discovered two Mahseer fish species from the Indravati river system in the state’s southern region, officials said.

These fish species belong to the cyprinidae family, which are large-bodied and big-scaled carps, and are also included under 20 mega fishes of the world, they said.

They are often referred to as the ‘king of the Indian aquatic system’.

In Odisha, Mahseer fish species have earlier been reported from the Mahanadi and Brahmani rivers and the Similipal region. However, the rare species were for the first time spotted in any river in the southern part, the Koraput-based institute said in a statement on Saturday.

“It is a sacred fish and worshipped in many Hindu temples in India,” it said.

Researchers led by Sharat Kumar Palita, dean of School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources (SBCNR), discovered the fish species, said the statement.

Under close scrutiny in the university laboratory, the fishes were identified as Mahseer fishes and later confirmed by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Kolkata. The ZSI identified the two species as ‘tor tor’ and ‘tor putitora’, it said. PTI BBM RBT