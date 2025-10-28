Two male students die, one injured after being hit by pick-up truck in Rajasthan village

Jodhpur, Oct 28 (PTI) Two male students were killed and another was injured when a milk collection pick-up truck hit them on their way to school in Rajasthan's Phalodi district on Tuesday morning, police said.

All the three students belonged to one extended family in Virmadeo Garh village in Lohawat tehsil.

Sunil (15) and Nagesh (17) died on the spot, while Bhomesh (17) sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to another hospital in Jodhpur, police said.

"All the three were walking to school on Tuesday morning. About 2 kilometres away from their house, a pick-up truck coming from the opposite direction hit them fatally," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh.

"We took all of them to the hospital, where two students were declared dead. The third student was referred to a hospital in Jodhpur," Singh said, adding that his condition is stable.

Meanwhile, angry villagers and family members of the deceased apprehended the vehicle driver and handed him over to police. They also staged a demonstration demanding action against the driver and compensation for the family.

The demonstration was later called off after administrative officials assured them that they will do the needful.