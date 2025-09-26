Two Maoist operatives chargesheeted for involvement in BJP leader's murder

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted two operatives of the banned CPI (Maoist) terror outfit in the murder case of BJP leader Ratan Dubey in Chhattisgarh in 2023, officials said on Friday.

Shivanand Nag and his father Narayan Prasad Nag have been named in the second supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, they said.

The duo was found to have been actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to Dubey's brutal killing, a statement issued by the agency said.

The Nags were active operatives of CPI (Maoist) and had a past political, business and personal rivalry with Dubey, according to the agency's probe.

Dubey was hacked to death with axes during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village in Jharaghati area of Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh in November 2023, the probe agency said.

The targeted killing was aimed at disrupting the election and terrorising the local people, it said.

The NIA, during investigation, established the role and involvement of the members of the Bayanar Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee of the East Bastar Division operating under the CPI (Maoist) as well as their over ground workers (OGWs).

The agency, which took over the probe in February 2024, had chargesheeted one accused, Dhan Singh Korram, in June last year.

Two others -- Sainuram Korram and Laluram Korram -- were subsequently arrested and chargesheeted in December 2024. PTI AKV DV DV