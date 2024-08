Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 14 (PTI) Two Maoists have been arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Wednesday.

They were apprehended from Pahi village in Husainabad area on Tuesday evening, SP Reeshma Ramesan said.

The Maoists were identified as Prashiddha Parhaiya (27) and Daulat Yadav (30).

Several weapons, including guns, pistols and traditional arms were recovered from their possession, the SP said. PTI CORR SAN RBT