Two maoists held in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sept 23 (PTI) A senior cadre of the banned CPI (Maoist) party, carrying a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, was arrested along with two others in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

K Joga alias Rajesh (55) and Raju (20) belonging to Chattisgarh were appreheded along with a woman maoist courier (from Telangana) during a vehicle check in Cherla police station limits.

Rajesh, a state committee member of Maoists in Chattisgarh, along with top cadres of CPI (Maoist) took part in several attacks on security personnel and was also mastermind behind many attacks, a senior police official told PTI.

Rajesh, who had joined the ultras in 1994, is now carrying Rs 20 lakh reward in Chattisgarh.

He came to Warangal in Telangana for medical treatment along with the maoist member Raju and the courier and they were nabbed by police team based on specific information when they were on their way back to Chattisgarh, the official said.

Police seized certain important documents of Maoist and revolutionary literature from their possession. PTI VVK ROH