Two Maoists surrender before police in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Two members of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh, surrendered before police in Mulugu district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

The Maoists surrendered before Eturunagaram ASP Manan Bhat, an official release said.

After learning about the rehabilitation measures being offered to the surrendered Maoists by the Telangana state government and the police department, the two members of the outlawed outfit, decided to leave the path of naxalism and join the mainstream, it said.