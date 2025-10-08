Two Maoists surrender in Jharkhand’s Giridih

Giridih, Oct 8 (PTI): Two Maoists, a husband-wife duo, surrendered before authorities in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Wednesday to join the mainstream, officials said.

The surrender took place at a programme organised under the 'Nayi Disha–Ek Nayi Pahal' initiative at the new police centre in Paparwatand, they said.

They have been identified as CPI (Maoist) area committee member Shiwlal Hembram, alias Shiv, and squad member Sarita Hansda, alias Urmila.

Amit Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CRPF, Bokaro, said, "The two were husband and wife. The command of the Parasnath zone was in their hands. They surrendered under the ‘Nayi Disha–Ek Nayi Pahal’ initiative during a programme organised for their rehabilitation." During the programme, Giridih Deputy Commissioner Ramnivas Yadav and SP Bimal Kumar were also present.

More than a dozen cases were registered against the duo in the district, they said. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB