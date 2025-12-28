Two Maoists with collective bounty of Rs 6 lakh among three surrendered before Bihar Police

Patna, Dec 28 (PTI) Three Maoists, including two carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh each on their heads, surrendered before Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar in Munger district on Sunday, an official statement said.

Banned CPI (Maoist) zonal commander Narayn Koda and sub-zonal commander Bahadur Koda, carrying a collective reward of Rs 6 lakh on their heads, and another red rebel Vinod alias Bino Koda surrendered before the police, it said.

According to the statement issued by the state police headquarters, the Maoists handed over "two 5.56 mm INSAS rifles, four SLR rifles, 503 live cartridges, bomb detonators and other articles".

"As per the state government's surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, family members of the Maoist commanders will be provided Rs 3 lakh each (bounty amount), Rs 2.5 lakh each as an incentive for surrendering before the police and Rs 10,000 per month to all three as a stipend for three years," said the statement.

Additionally, they would be provided Rs 1.11 lakh for arms and ammunition, which were handed over to the police, it added. PTI PKD BDC