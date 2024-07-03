Two masked men loot ornaments from jewellery shop employees

Raigarh, Jul 3 (PTI) Two masked men looted gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 31.50 lakh from two women employees of a jewellery shop in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Chakradharnagar Chowk when the employees were heading to their owner's house to deliver a bag of ornaments.

"While closing the shop, the two employees were en route to the owner's house located in front of the shop to drop off jewellery, a routine task. Two motorcycle-borne men with their faces covered suddenly appeared and snatched the bag from the employees on the road," the official said.

According to preliminary information, the bag contained gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 31.50 lakh.

Upon being alerted, a police team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained, and check posts have been set up at various locations to apprehend the robbers.

A case has been registered under section 309(4)(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.