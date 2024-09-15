Two MBBS students drown in reservoir in MP’s Panna district

Panna (MP), Sep 15 (PTI) Two MBBS students drowned in a reservoir on Sunday evening in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, an official said.

The incident occurred at Dhawari dam near Ajaygarh town, some 40 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

Krishna Gupta (20), a resident of Ajaygarh, and Arvind Prajapati (19) from Umaria, both MBBS students of Indore’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, drowned, he said.

Their classmate, Abhishek Bairwa (19), who is from Pipalkheda in Rajasthan, was rescued, Ajaygarh police station in-charge Ravi Jadon said.

Bairwa and Prajapati had come to visit Gupta’s home in Ajaygarh.

The official said the bodies were fished out and sent to the government hospital in Ajaygarh for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway to establish how the students died, he added.

Police sources said the students lost their lives after one of them slipped into the water while cleaning his slippers and the other dived to save him. PTI COR ADU NR