Two MBBS students killed after motorcycle hits divider in Agra

Agra (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Two MBBS students died after their motorcycle hit a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 6 pm on Sunday when Siddh Gupta (22), a resident of Agra, and Tanishk (22) of Hardoi were riding a motorcycle, Station House Officer, Hari Parvat, Neeraj Sharma said.

They lost control of the motorcycle and hit the divider, leaving both of them seriously injured. They were first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Sarojini Naidu Medical College as their condition deteriorated, he said, adding that they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The police said the families of both students have been informed and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sonam Kumar said that black spots across the city are being identified to curb road accidents.

"So far, 212 accident-prone spots have been marked, and the authorities concerned and construction agencies have been informed," Kumar added.