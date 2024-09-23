Two medicos drown in Maredumilli stream in Andhra, search is on for another student

Alluri Sitarama Raju district (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 23 (PTI) Two medical students drowned in a swollen stream in this district and a search is on for another student, police said on Monday.

Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district superintendent of police Amit Bardar said five medicos were swept away initially around 4 pm on Sunday at Jalatharangini waterfalls in Maredumilli, out of whom two were rescued immediately by the police and forest officials, but three others could not be.

"We found the bodies of two female medical students at 7 am on Monday. We are yet to trace the third student and NDRF teams are searching for him," Bardar told PTI.

According to the SP, the students were swept away in the stream due to heavy rainfall for a brief period in the upper reaches of Maredumilli, a picturesque destination in the Eastern Ghats.

Incidentally, a large group of students from ASRAM College in Eluru went for a fun trip to Maredumilli.

Police have booked a drowning case over the incident.