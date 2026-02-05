Two mega projects to become operational at KINFRA parks in Kochi

Kochi, Feb 5 (PTI) Two mega investment projects are set to become operational at the KINFRA parks here, giving a boost to the state's electronics sector.

Minister P Rajeev will inaugurate the V-Guard Innovation Campus in Kakkanad and Kaynes Technology at the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Industrial Park in Perumbavoor on February 10 and 11, the government release said on Thursday.

It said the two projects will mark a significant milestone in the state’s industrial growth.

Spanning three acres, the first phase of the V-Guard Innovation Campus features an 11-story building covering over 110,000 square feet, the release said.

The campus has been developed as a Research and Development and Learning and Development facility, bringing together innovation, knowledge sharing, and customer engagement under one roof.

With an initial investment of Rs 115 crore, the project has already created 400 jobs, and V-Guard plans to expand further with a second phase involving an investment of Rs 200 crore, which is expected to employ another 600 individuals, the release said.

The project was completed in a swift two-and-a-half-year timeframe, following the start of construction in April 2023.

The entry of Kaynes Technology is a direct result of investment commitments made during the Invest Kerala Global Summit in February 2025, the release added.

"Demonstrating remarkable speed, the first phase was prepared in just four months after the land was handed over last September. While Kaynes previously had only a service centre in Kochi, this new facility marks its first manufacturing unit in Kerala," the release said.

The company, which serves global sectors such as aviation, defence, and automobiles, plans a massive expansion at this site.

Alongside the inauguration of the first unit, the minister will lay the foundation stone for the 'Beta' building, with 'Gamma' and 'Delta' complexes to follow, bringing the total expected investment to Rs 350 crore, the release said.

The state minister for industries, according to the release, highlighted that these establishments are crucial for strengthening Kerala's industrial ecosystem.

"By combining advanced manufacturing with dedicated research and skill development, Kerala is positioning itself as a premier destination for high-tech industrial growth in the electronics sector," he said. PTI HMP SSK