Two members Bawana gang nabbed with weapons in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Two members of the Bawana ganag were arrested from south west Delhi, a Delhi police officer said on Thursday.

Rakesh (48) and Akhil (28) were arrested from Chanakya Palace area on Wednesday, he said.

The police recovered three country-made pistols, including a sophisticated firearm and four live cartridges, with their arrest, according to the officer.

Rakesh, a parole jumper in a murder case has been involved in eight criminal cases, including murder, robbery, and extortion, the officer said.

He initially took to crime to avenge his uncle's murder but later expanded his criminal activities for financial gain, the officer added.

Akhil, an associate of the gang, has a record of 12 offenses, including murder and robbery, the officer said. PTI BM BM OZ OZ