Two members of Arunachal PSC sworn in

Itanagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Wednesday administered oath of office and secrecy to two newly appointed members of the state public service commission.

Col (Retd) Koj Tari and Rosy Taba were sworn in as the new members of the commission at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries.

However, newly appointed Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa and its member Dr Ashan Riddi did not take oath during the day.

Talking to reporters, Chief Secretary Dharmendra said both Lingfa and Riddi had sought some time to assume charge of the public service commission.

“Their swearing-in ceremony will be held soon,” the chief secretary said.

Koj Tari is a retired Army colonel, while Rosy Taba is a lawyer by profession and was the first representative from the northeast region to be a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

She was also a member of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women.

In February this year, Lt Gen (retd) Shantanu Dayal was selected as the chairman of APPSC with Col Koj Tari, Prof Pradip Lingfa and Rosy Taba as members.

However, their swearing-in ceremony could not be conducted due to protests by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), against the APPSC exam paper leak scam. PTI UPL BDC