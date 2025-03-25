Two members of banned outfit in Manipur held

Imphal, Mar 25 (PTI) Two members of the proscribed outfit KCP(PWG) were arrested in Manipur's Imphal West district for their alleged involvement in extortion, police said on Tuesday.

The two cadres were apprehended from the Wangoi Laxmi Bazar area on Monday as they were found extorting money from shopowners, a senior officer said.

They have been identified as Sarangthem Dinesh (26) and Sanasam Malemnganbi Chanu (23), the officer said.

Two more members of the banned outfit, who were arrested in Assam's Guwahati earlier, were brought to Imphal, another officer said.

They have been identified as Meishnam Bungomacha Singh of Haotak Tampha Khunou in Bishnupur district and Tekcham Ibomcha Singh of Pukhao Ahallup in Imphal East.

They have been brought by a team of the Manipur Police and booked in connection with an FIR at Andro Police Station in Imphal East district, the officer said.

The arrested militants were involved in recruiting youth for the proscribed outfit, he said.

Security forces, during an operation at the foothills of Dampi Ridge along the Maojang and Dampi villages in Churachandpur district, recovered a cache of arms and ammunition on Monday, the police added.

The Manipur Police and several other security forces have been conducting search operations across the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC