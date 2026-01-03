Two members of family killed in car-bike collision in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jan 3 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed while a minor suffered injuries in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on late Saturday evening, a police officer said.

The victims were returning home in Chitri village from Milan chowk on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit them on Dumtand-Ichagarh Canal road, Officer-in-Charge of Ichagarh police station Bajrang Mahato said.

Two men -- 22-year-old Shankar Singh and his brother-in-law Rathu Singh (55) -- were killed on the spot, he said.

A 14-year-old boy of the family, who was injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the police officer said, adding that his condition is stable.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. PTI BS NN