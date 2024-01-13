Two members of gang held for chain-snatching in Thane

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) The police have arrested two members of a gang involved in incidents of chain-snatching in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch apprehended Asif Shabbir Sayyed (52) and Bagar Asif Sayyed (32), both residents of Ambivili in Kalyan, on Wednesday, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil said.

The duo have been arrested under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Investigations revealed that the accused were part of the Irani gang, which is involved in chain-snatching incidents in the district, the official said.

The gang members typically travel on two-wheelers, swiftly snatch chains and make a quick escape from the crime scenes, he said.

The duo were involved in 14 chain-snatching cases registered in various police stations in Thane, and valuables worth Rs 5.4 lakh were recovered from them, the official said. PTI COR ARU