Two members of inter-state gang arrested for dacoity in jewellery store

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Two members of an inter-state gang of dacoits that struck a jewellery store here on August 12 were arrested, police said on Saturday.

Members of the gang belonging to Bihar planned to loot gold and diamond jewellery shops in Hyderabad using firearms, a police release said.

With the help of their associate Deepak Kumar Sah, a welding worker in Hyderabad, they rented an accommodation in the city on July 31, it said.

They conducted a recce of jewellery stores at Chandanagar and finally executed the robbery at Khazana jewellers.

Based on human and technical intelligence, a gang member, Aashish Kumar Singh, was arrested in Maharashtra. Based on the information given by him, Deepak Kumar Sah who arranged stay, vehicles and helped in identifying the targets, was arrested, it said.

The release said six members of the gang, wearing masks, entered the jewellery showroom on August 12 and opened fire at a deputy manager of the store, injuring his left knee, and looted around 10 kg of silver articles, including gold-coated silver. The injured staffer was admitted to a hospital.

It said 900 grams of silver articles were recovered from the arrested persons.

The investigation revealed that seven persons were involved in the dacoity and efforts were on to nab the remaining accused.

The gang members had pending cases against them in Bihar and other states.