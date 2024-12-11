Two members of interstate arms supplier gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two people, including a juvenile, members of an interstate arms supplier gang, official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohit, he said.

"We received information about the accused and a trap was laid in Saket area on December 7. The team apprehended both. We recovered two country made pistols and two bullets from their possession," said the police officer.

The accused disclosed that the weapons were procured from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, and intended for distribution in south Delhi. PTI BM HIG