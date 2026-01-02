Two members of 'Irani' gang held; 52 cases solved, gold worth Rs 30 lakh seized

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Two members of the 'Irani' gang were held by the Kalyan unit of Thane Crime Branch and stolen gold worth Rs 30 lakh was recovered from them, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav identified the two accused as Kasim Garibshah Irani (38) and Mukhtar Sheru Hussain alias Irani (32).

"Their arrest has led to the solving of 52 cases of chain snatching and gold theft registered in Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka. They were held in a case registered at Kolsewadi police station. The duo has confessed to crimes in Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Bhiwandi, and various locations in Karnataka. We recovered stolen gold items worth Rs 30 lakh from them," the DCP said.

Kasim Irani has 16 prior cases registered against him in Pune, Nashik, and Thane for offences like attempted murder and robbery, Jadhav said.

"The action by the Kalyan Crime Branch Unit 3 has dealt a severe blow to this inter-state syndicate. Further probe is underway," the DCP added. PTI COR BNM