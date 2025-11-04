Two members of Kala Jathedi-Om Parkash gang held in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two active members of the Kala Jathedi–Om Parkash gang and recovered two loaded country-made pistols from their possession, an officials said on Tuesday.

The police has claimed to have foiling an alleged targeted killing, they said, adding that the accused have been identified as Vinod (27), and Dhruv (19), both residents of Jharoda Kalan in Delhi.

"Both were acting on the instructions of gangster Om Parkash alias Kala, who is currently in judicial custody in a MCOCA case and is a key member of the Kala Jathedi–Sachin alias Bhanja gang," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

He further said that information was received about the accused and the team intercepted them who were on their way to commit a crime. Their arrest has averted a possible incident of violence.

"A secret tip-off on October 28 indicated that a close associate of Om Parkash was roaming in the Jharoda area with illegal arms. Acting on this input, the team reached the spot and apprehended both suspects," he added.

Upon frisking, two country-made pistol, along with live cartridges, were recovered. During interrogation, Vinod and Dhruv allegedly confessed that they harboured personal enmity with a person from their village and had sought help from Om Parkash to eliminate the target.

Vinod, the police said, is a habitual offender previously involved in arms-related offences, while Dhruv has also been booked in two criminal cases. Further investigation into the matter is underway.