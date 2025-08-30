Two members of Kapil Nandu-Venkat Garg gang held after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Two men allegedly linked to the Kapil Nandu-Venkat Garg gang, who were wanted in a recent case of firing in the national capital, have been arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the police in the city's Rohini area, an official said on Saturday.

The two accused have been identified as Harshdeep (20) and Naveen (24), residents of Haryana's Ambala Cantonment and Panipat, respectively. Police said both sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire in Rohini Sector 28 and are undergoing treatment.

According to officials, the duo was wanted in connection with a firing incident reported in Delhi's Chhawla on August 28.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates of the gang and to recover weapons used in the incident, police said.