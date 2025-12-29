Two members of Maoist splinter group shot dead in internal clash in Jharkhand

Chatra, Dec 29 (PTI) Two members of a Maoist splinter group were shot dead and two others injured in an internal clash in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Gendra village under the Kunda Police Station limits, when the clash broke out between two factions of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a senior officer said.

Chatra Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar Agarwal said, “Two Naxalites were killed, and two others sustained injuries after an internal clash over some issues among them." Devendra Ganjhu (40), wanted in 30 criminal cases, and Chudaman Ganjhu (35) were killed, while Shyam Bhokta (30), an accused in an NIA case, and his brother-in-law Brahmdev Bhokta (25), alias Gopal, suffered bullet injuries, he said.

Both the injured have been sent to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment and are out of danger, the SP said.

An investigation into the incident is underway, he added.