Two members of Satender ‘Baba’ gang held in Delhi for threatening witnesses

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two habitual criminals linked to the Satender alias Baba gang who were allegedly involved in threatening witnesses to deter them from testifying in court, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul alias Amit (38), a resident of Gokalpur, and Mohit alias Lala (22), a resident of Nand Nagri, police said.

Two firearms -- a semi-automatic pistol and a revolver -- along with six live cartridges and a scooter used in the commission of crimes were recovered from their possession. Police tracked down the accused after an extensive two-month surveillance operation.

Rahul alias Amit, a bad character of Gokalpuri police station, was wanted in a case registered at Loni Border police station, Ghaziabad, for allegedly threatening and attacking the son of a prosecution witness in a 2014 assault case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

The victim was reportedly targeted to prevent his mother from deposing before the Karkardooma Court in September, he said, adding that the accused had been absconding since the incident on September 7.

Based on technical inputs and local intelligence, police received a tip-off that Rahul and his associate Mohit would be near IHBAS Hospital, Dilshad Garden to meet other gang members and plan another crime. Acting on this information, a raid was conducted on November 3 in the Nand Nagri area, leading to their arrest.

According to the police, Rahul has a long criminal history with involvement in more than 20 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, and under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

His accomplice Mohit, who works as a party decorator, was allegedly assisting the gang in logistics and planning.

The police said both are drug addicts and have been closely associated with several notorious gangs in northeast Delhi.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the recovered weapons and identify other gang associates, the DCP added. PTI SSJ NB