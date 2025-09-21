Two men accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Sunday in a cow slaughter case after an encounter with police in Nanpara area of this district, officials said.

The prime suspect, Waseem, who was attempting to flee to Nepal with accomplice Khudabaksh, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the exchange of fire, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said a case was registered on Saturday following an incident of cow slaughter in the Nanpara area.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a road blockade. Around 10:30 am, Waseem and his associate Khudabaksh were spotted on a motorcycle with no number plate. When police asked them to stop, the suspects opened fire," the officer said.

Police returned fire in self-defence, and Waseem was shot in the leg, causing both the suspects to fall off the motorcycle, the ASP said.

Injured Waseem was arrested on the spot, while Khudabaksh was captured after a brief chase, the officer said, adding that the prime suspect is receiving treatment in the district hospital while his accomplice has been sent to jail after being produced in court.

Police recovered two .315 bore pistols, cartridges, and the motorcycle from the suspects.

An investigation is underway to identify and locate any other accomplices of Waseem in the case. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS KVK KVK