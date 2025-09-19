Two men accused of cow slaughter arrested after encounter in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) In a late-night operation, two men accused of cow slaughter were arrested after a police encounter in a forest in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, police said on Friday.

The suspects, who were injured in the exchange of fire, have been identified as Javed and Israr, both residents of Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Their third accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the police received a tip-off about three individuals allegedly planning to slaughter a cow in the Ganeshpur forest. A team from the Bihargarh police station, led by the station house officer, proceeded towards the area on the Saharanpur-Dehradun road.

"As the police approached, the men opened fire on the officers. In self-defence, our team returned fire, injuring two of the suspects in their legs. The third suspect fled under the cover of darkness and a search is underway," said the officer.

The police recovered two pistols, two spent cartridges, three live rounds, cow slaughtering tools, and a cow from the scene. The injured suspects have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the police said. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK