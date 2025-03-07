Two men accused of cow slaughter injured in police encounter in UP's Hapur

Hapur (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) Two men accused of cow slaughter were injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, an official said on Friday.

Additional SP Vineet Bhatnagar said that a police team was patrolling potential cow slaughter sites on Thursday evening when they heard the cries of a bovine in the Badrakha forest area.

Upon reaching the spot, they saw two suspects. As police attempted to apprehend them, the accused opened fire, and both men were injured in the leg when police retaliated, he said.

The injured, identified as Salman and Naushad from the Vait village, Simbhaoli, were found with country-made pistols, cartridges, a motorcycle, slaughter tools, and a prohibited animal, the officer said.

They have been hospitalised, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the additional SP added.