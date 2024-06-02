Two men accused of opening fire at property dealer's office arrested after shoot-out

New Delhi, June 1 (PTI) Two men who allegedly opened fire at a property dealer's office were arrested following a shoot-out in Dwarka's Jharoda area on Saturday evening, officials said.

One of the accused received a bullet injury in his leg and was taken to DDU hospital, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said Veerpal (20) and Ankit (22) had allegedly opened a fire at a property dealer's office on Friday afternoon.

"While our officials were investigating and scanning the CCTVs, both again came today in the same clothes and on the same bike and opened fire at the same office," Singh said.

The officer said a police team led by Inspector Kamlesh, which was already present in the area, immediately swung into action and chased the duo and managed to overpower them near Jharoda.

Another officer said on seeing the police team, Veerpal opened fire at them following which the police personnel retaliated.

The officer said Ankit was interrogated after the arrest while Veerpal was taken for treatment.

The accused has revealed that they were members of the Kala Jathedi-gang and had come to the area to threaten the property dealer for "protection money", the police said.

The police said further investigations are underway.