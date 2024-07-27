Two men, accused of stabbing constable, held after brief encounter in MP

Ujjain (MP), Jul 27 (PTI) Two men, accused of stabbing a police constable, were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after a brief encounter, in which one of them sustained a bullet injury, an official said on Saturday.

The injured police constable is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

The encounter took place under Neelganga police station on Friday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma told PTI.

"Three persons, accused of looting, fled after being intercepted during checking on Thursday night. Two policemen chased and caught them. But one of the accused stabbed police constable Akash. The accused then escaped from the spot," Sharma said.

On Friday night, the police received a tip-off that the accused were coming near Sawrakhedi.

The police traced them, but the accused again tried to flee. As the police started chasing them, the accused fired at the police team and one of the accused sustained a bullet injury in his knee in the retaliatory firing, he said.

Another accused was also injured as he fell from the motorcycle on which he was trying to escape, Sharma said.

The accused were nabbed, the SP said, adding that both of them have past criminal records.

A manhunt has been launched to trace their third accomplice, he said.

A pistol and three live rounds were recovered from the accused and an empty shell was also found from the spot where they had fired at the police team, he said.

The injured constable has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he sustained injury in his lungs due to stabbing, he said, adding that doctors were monitoring his health. PTI ADU NP