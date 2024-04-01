Two men apprehended from Odisha for chain-snatching cases in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 1 (PTI) Two men have been arrested from Odisha in connection with six cases of chain snatching in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

Jafar Ali Gholu Ali (19) and Jaheer Husain Mohammad Bihari (21), both natives of Nuapada district of Odisha, were allegedly involved in chain snatching incidents in different parts of the city on March 28, commissioner of police Dr Ravinder Singal.

During the investigation, the police established the identity of the accused with the help of the CCTV footage, and traced them to their hometown in Odisha, he said.

With the help of the Odisha police, the Nagpur crime branch apprehended the duo and recovered stolen gold jewellery, a motorcycle and mobile phones from their possession, the official said.

The police were searching for another accomplice involved in the thefts, he said. PTI COR ARU