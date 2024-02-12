Two men arrested for involvement in extortion racket in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police has arrested two men for allegedly providing phone numbers of businessmen to gangsters for extortion calls here, officials said.

ADG Dinesh MN said that Vichitra Nitharwal and Lekhraj were involved in an extortion racket. They used to arrange mobile numbers of businessmen targeted by gangsters, he said.

They provided the phone number of the owner of a non-banking finance company to gangster Rohit Godara, following which the businessman received threats.

Police said both the accused were caught from Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur. They have cases of attempt to murder, looting, extortion registered against them. The accused are being interrogated, they added. PTI SDA SKY SKY