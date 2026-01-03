Two men arrested for 'misbehaving' with police personnel during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel on duty during New Year celebrations, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Ansh Mehta and Parv Rathi, both aged 22, natives of Chennai, they said.

The accused were intoxicated at the time of the incident.

According to police, in his complaint, Ravi K attached to Vidhan Soudha Police Station, was on patrolling duty on January 1, 2026, at around 1:40 AM near the Indian Express Building.

Four women were waiting for a cab when the two men were allegedly misbehaving with them. When the police personnel asked them to leave, they tore his reflector jacket and assaulted him, obstructing his duty.

When brought to the police station, they misbehaved with the staff and the investigation officer, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused, who were remanded to judicial custody, police added. PTI AMP ROH