Two men arrested for raping three girls at Goa hotel

Panaji, Jun 11 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for raping three girls at a hotel in Goa's North Goa district, police said on Wednesday.

The girls' parents filed complaints on June 8 that they had gone missing a day earlier.

The girls are eleven, thirteen and fifteen years old and live in the same building. The two older girls are sisters.

Police formed multiple teams, and rescued them on the same day from a hotel at Calangute beach while arresting Altaf Mujawar (19) and Om Naik (21).

The girls told police that the accused sexually assaulted them.

The men were booked for rape and abduction under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Goa Children's Act. Further probe was underway. PTI RPS KRK