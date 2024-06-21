Two men arrested for robbing women after befriending them on dating apps

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Delhi police has arrested two men for befriending women on dating apps and allegedly robbing them at their homes, officials said on Friday.

The police identified the accused as Vijay Kumar Kamal (28) and Rahul (35), residents of Mohan Garden area in Delhi, they said.

The matter came to light on May 31 when a 35-year-old woman filed a complaint that a man, who introduced himself as Jatin on a dating app, robbed her in her house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The victim told the police that she and Jatin (alias Vijay Kumar Kamal) used to talk over messages before he and Rahul visited her house on May 30. They tied her hands, tapped her mouth and assaulted her, Singh said.

"Both robbed her gold ornaments, mobile phone, and Rs 5,000 cash and fled. After receiving the complaint, an FIR was lodged at Dabri police station and an investigation was initiated," the DCP said.

During the investigation, the police examined the CCTV footage and identified the accused. They found that the accused reached the victim's residence in a Creta car with a fake number plate, the DCP added.

"When we were searching for the call details of the accused, we came across another fact that the mobile phone which the accused was using was stolen from another woman in Rohini, who was also robbed in the same manner. Details of the Rohini-based victim were also obtained," Singh said.

The Rohini-based victim told the police that she met the accused via a dating app. On March 23, Vijay and Rahul met her at her house. They tied her hands and legs, tapped her mouth and robbed her, Singh said.

The accused took the victim's jewellery, cash and mobile phone, he said.

"During analysis of CDR revealed that the mobile used to contact the Rohini-based victim was also snatched by them from the Sagarpur area. CCTV footage of all the crime spots was analyzed by the team," DCP Singh said.

On June 18, the police arrested Rahul and interrogated him. Soon, the team also arrested the mastermind Kamal. The duo confessed to their crimes, DCP said.

"With the arrest of the accused, a total of four cases were worked out of Dabri, Dwarka North, south Rohini, and north Rohini of the same nature. Further interrogation is underway to find out other victims, if any and, for recovery of robbed gold jewellery and mobile phones," Singh said.

The police recovered the stolen jewellery, mobile phones, an SUV car, a stolen scooter and fake vehicle registration plates, Singh added. PTI BM HIG HIG