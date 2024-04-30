Two men arrested, one minor detained in murder case in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Jaipur, Apr 30 (PTI) Two men were arrested and a minor was detained in connection with the murder of a man in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police on Tuesday said.

One of the two accused had also allegedly raped a minor girl with whom the slain man had a love affair, they said.

Patiya Police Station SHO Devendra Singh said that the dead body of 22-year-old Lokesh was found on April 26.

The police later detained his two friends Ashwin and Balbir and a minor, he added.

It came to light during questioning that Ashwin had a love affair with a minor girl but he had stopped talking to her after a dispute with her parents nearly one year ago, police said.

Meanwhile, Ashwin came to know that Lokesh was talking to the girl now and they had an affair following which he hatched a conspiracy to kill him, they said.

Lokesh had gone to his aunt's house in Gameti Falan village on April 25. In the night, he called the minor girl and took her to an isolated area nearby, police said.

Ashwin, Balbir and the minor boy were already keeping an eye on Lokesh and were looking for an opportunity to attack him. When Lokesh and the girl went to the isolated place, they chased them and hit Lokesh with stones leaving him dead on the spot, they said.

They also dumped the body of Lokesh in a nullah which was recovered the next morning on April 26, police said.

After the murder, Ashwin raped the girl, they said.

The SHO said that Ashwin and Balbir were arrested and the minor boy aged around 16 to 17 years was detained on Tuesday. PTI SDA AS AS