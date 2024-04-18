Two men arrested with heroine worth Rs 2 cr near India-Nepal border

Maharajganj (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) Two men were arrested and heroine worth around Rs 2 crore was recovered from their possession, a senior official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The arrest was made by a joint team of district police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday night in the Parsamalik area of the India-Nepal border here.

The accused, identified as Satyam Madeshiya and Ashish Paswan Sonauli, were arrested during a routine checking and 200 grams of the contraband was seized, Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said.

They were on their way to Nepal to hand over the consignment valued at around Rs 2 crore in the global market, he added.

Singh said the accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigations are underway to find out about their contacts and the source of the seized narcotic substance, ASP Singh said. PTI COR CDN CDN BHJ BHJ