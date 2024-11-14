Two men attack local BJP functionary at his office; case filed

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) A local functionary of the BJP was allegedly attacked by two men at his office in Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, an official said.

A case was registered at Vishnunagar police station in Dombivli township based on a complaint lodged by Jugal Upadhyay, president of the BJP's Gujarati Samaj Cell in Dombivli.

"Upadhyay has his office in the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road area close to Dombivli railway station. As per his complaint, he arrived at his office when two men in their twenties stormed in. One of the men confronted Upadhyay, accusing him of writing bad things about their community. Later, they also threw his laptop onto the floor and pushed chairs towards him," the police official said.

The assailants then fled from the spot. Upadhyay tried to chase them, but could not do so as the shutter of his office was pulled down by the duo. He called a colleague, who opened the shutter from outside, he added.

BJP's another local office-bearer said Upadhyay is active in the party's social media department, where he shares posts related to BJP campaigns and events.

Local BJP leaders said they have reported the incident to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The police are currently investigating the case and efforts are underway to apprehend the two men, the official said. PTI COR NP