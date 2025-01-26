Two men attempt self-immolation in presence of ministers in Beed, Dhule

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Two persons attempted to immolate themselves in the presence of state ministers in protest against different issues in the Beed and Dhule districts of Maharashtra on Republic Day on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, a man attempted to set himself on fire in front of state Minister Dattatray Bharne's convoy, which was heading towards the government rest house in Beed.

The man, Nitin Mujmule, demanded the ouster of chief executive officer Nita Andhare, alleging a scam in the Beed Municipality, an official said.

He said as soon as the minister's convoy reached Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan, Mujmule poured petrol on himself and attempted to set himself on fire when police personnel in the vicinity intervened.

A similar incident took place in Dhule, where a man identified as Vavdya Patil tried to immolate himself at a Republic Day event, another official said.

He said Patil made the attempt at a flag-unfurling ceremony in the presence of Guardian Minister Jayakumar Rawal.

Patil was protesting against alleged police inaction on the illegal transportation of cattle from cowsheds in Shirpur city, he said.

According to police, both men were detained following the incidents and were later released. PTI ZA ARU